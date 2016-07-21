By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, July 21
NEW YORK, July 21 The imminent departure of
founder and Chief Executive Roger Ailes may not come at an ideal
time for Fox News Channel, but the momentum of record ratings
amid the most sensational U.S. presidential election in decades
may give the cable network some breathing room to recover, media
buyers and Wall Street analysts said.
However, Ailes' successor faces the twin challenges of
retaining Fox News' established on-air stars such as Bill
O'Reilly and Megyn Kelly, while making the network attractive to
younger viewers, a demographic it has consistently missed.
"You have a few months right now where you are pretty much
well assured that you won't have an audience issue, so it is a
good time to lock up talent and make sure the course is
corrected," said Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research
Group in New York.
Seventy-six-year-old Ailes, who in 20 years built Fox News
into a highly profitable ratings juggernaut, is in negotiations
over his departure with parent company Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc, a person briefed on the discussions told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Twenty-First Century Fox declined comment.
Earlier this month Ailes was sued by former Fox News anchor
Gretchen Carlson, who claimed he sexually harassed her. Ailes
denies the charges. Fox News hired a law firm to conduct an
internal investigation, which it says is not yet complete.
The scandal has brought unwelcome attention to Fox, but
seems unlikely to dent viewer ratings in the middle of an
unpredictable presidential campaign pitting outspoken
businessman Donald Trump against former secretary of state
Hillary Clinton, who would be the first female president.
Fox News, known for a lineup of politically conservative
commentators, is the most-watched channel in basic cable
television this year, with an average of 2.2 million prime-time
viewers, according to Nielsen data through June. CNN had 1.2
million viewers followed by MSNBC with 917,000.
That gives some room for maneuver to Twenty-First Century
Fox's top executives, James and Lachlan Murdoch, who last year
took over from their father Rupert Murdoch, to make a management
change without a big risk of losing viewers.
"Advertisers would have to see a drop in viewers before they
would do anything," said Barry Lowenthal, president of the Media
Kitchen, a media buyer. He said he has not heard from a single
concerned client since reports surfaced on Monday that Ailes
could be leaving the network.
TALENT EXODUS?
Whether Fox News can survive a leadership change without a
drop in ratings is largely dependent on whether it can keep its
top talent, analysts said. Network stars O'Reilly and Kelly's
contracts are up in 2017, according to media reports.
"It would be a much bigger deal for advertisers if one of
them left, because that is why viewers are tuning in," said a
media buyer, who asked to remain anonymous because he is not
permitted to speak to the media.
O'Reilly, Greta Van Susteren and Sean Hannity all have
clauses in their contracts that allow them to leave the network
if Ailes departs, according to a report in the Financial Times
this week.
The next big challenge for Ailes' successor is its aging
viewers. Fox News, like many of its peers, has an older
audience, with a median age of over 65, higher than MSNBC and
CNN, whose viewers are a median age of 64 and 60 respectively,
according to Nielsen data. Advertisers generally seek out a much
younger market.
That could mean adjusting its political outlook, said Media
Kitchen's Lowenthal. "Fox News represents the former Republican
establishment and they can use this as a way to reflect the
modern American conservative view," he said.
Keeping Fox News relevant is important financially. It
contributed $1.35 billion in earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or 20 percent of parent
Twenty-First Century Fox's total EBITDA in fiscal 2016,
according to estimates by Anthony DiClemente, an analyst with
Nomura.
NO CLEAR SUCCESSOR
There is no clear successor to Ailes within the network,
industry insiders said, but possible contenders who have been
mentioned in media circles include David Rhodes, a former Fox
News staffer who now runs CBS News; Neil Cavuto, a senior vice
president and anchor for both Fox News and Fox Business Network;
and Bill Shine, senior executive vice president of programming
at Fox Business.
Rhodes, Cavuto and Shine did not reply to requests for
comment.
A former adviser to several U.S. Republican presidents,
including George H.W. Bush, Ailes built Fox News into the
most-watched U.S. cable news channel. He has been a confidant of
media mogul and Twenty-First Century Fox Executive Chairman
Rupert Murdoch, who named Ailes founding chief executive of Fox
News in 1996.
Ailes positioned the network as an alternative to mainstream
media that conservatives have long complained carries a liberal
bias, promising "fair and balanced" coverage.
Nevertheless, analysts believe the channel will survive
Ailes' departure.
"If this had happened 15 years ago, it would have a much
greater impact," said John Janedis, an analyst with Jefferies.
"At this point, Fox News' growth is beyond one person."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles, Ginger Gibson in Cleveland and Anna
Driver in New York; Editing by Eric Effron and Bill Rigby)