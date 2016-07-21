(Adds Ailes comment from letter paragraphs 9-10)
By Lisa Richwine and Ginger Gibson
July 21 When Roger Ailes arrived at Fox News
Channel two decades ago, his mandate from media titan Rupert
Murdoch was to create a network to compete against established
market leader CNN and its new rival MSNBC.
Ailes had long experience as both a television producer and
a Republican strategist, and that background helped him to
formulate a winning strategy: hire charismatic talent to appeal
to a conservative audience.
Ailes, who resigned from Fox News on Thursday amid sexual
harassment allegations, built the network into the top-rated
cable news channel in the United States, a profit center for
Twenty-First Century Fox and an influential force in
Republican party politics.
Critics said Ailes pushed a Republican agenda under the
oft-repeated slogan "Fair and Balanced." His fans said he
smartly recognized that conservative TV viewers weren't seeing
their viewpoints reflected on Time Warner Inc's CNN or
major broadcast networks.
"Fox for the last 20 years has been a place where we know
our values are respected and we're able to share our views
openly," said Penny Nance, head of the conservative Concerned
Women for America, in an interview at the Republican National
Convention in Cleveland. "It's been a great place for
conservatives."
Ailes' reign ended following allegations of sexual
harassment by former host Gretchen Carlson. Ailes has denied
Carlson's charges.
In a statement, Murdoch praised Ailes' work at the company.
"His grasp of policy and his ability to make profoundly
important issues accessible to a broader audience stand in stark
contrast to the self-serving elitism that characterizes far too
much of the media," Murdoch said.
Ailes, in a letter released by his attorney and addressed to
Murdoch, said he took "particular pride" in the role he played
in advancing the careers of women he promoted to executive and
on-air roles.
"Fox News has become Number 1 in all of cable because I
consistently identified and promoted the most talented men and
women in television, and they performed at the highest levels,"
he said.
Ailes' uncertain future was a topic of frequent discussion
at the Republican convention this week ahead of his resignation,
with many conservatives expressing fear and concern that the
network may never be the same. "I do worry with different
leadership that same winning formula won't be respected," Nance
said.
Reporters and producers waiting in line for buses in
Cleveland gossiped about Ailes' likely departure. Delegates and
activists speculated about who could replace him, all while Fox
News Channel's stars were on site anchoring hours of coverage
that reeled in higher ratings than any of their competitors.
"Roger's left a strong foundation so there really shouldn't
be any concern," said Michael Steele, former Republican chairman
and an MSNBC commentator. "He opened that door for a lot of
conservatives and that's a good thing."
Fox News Channel went on the air in 1996, just before Bill
Clinton was elected to a second term, and Ailes, a former
adviser to Republican Presidents including George H.W. Bush, was
the network's founding chief executive.
Ailes brought lessons from his days as a TV producer for
"The Mike Douglas Show." He had an eye for picking talent like
Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity who have been stars for years,
said Merrill Brown, a former media executive who helped launch
MSNBC.
Ailes also took a page from entertainment networks by
building a strong brand, said Brown, director of Montclair State
University's School of Communication and Media.
At Fox News, "they stand for something," Brown said.
"Whether it is a hard news program or an opinion show, they have
an energy to it and a liveliness and a consistency."
Not everyone applauded the effect Ailes had on television
news.
"Before Roger, everyone in journalism was obligated to
strive to be objective," said Dan Cooper, an executive who
worked with Ailes in the early days of Fox News Channel. "Now,
bias is considered a positive. He demolished the objective
standard in journalism."
To liberal activists, Ailes was more than biased. They saw
him as responsible for infecting political discourse with rancor
and negativity.
"He helped market a brand of pseudo-journalism that revolves
basically around hate rhetoric, divisivness, pitting people
against each other," said Eric Boehlert, senior fellow at
liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America. "That seeps
into the culture and into politics."
Competitor MSNBC, owned by Comcast Corp, has tried
to become the liberal counterpart to Fox News, but hasn't come
close to Fox's ratings success.
Despite the criticism that Fox pushes a conservative view,
its anchors have won praise from media analysts this election
season for tough questioning of Republican candidates in primary
debates.
Donald Trump has sparred with the network often during his
campaign and at one point called on his followers to boycott Fox
anchor Megyn Kelly because he felt she had treated him unfairly.
He refused to participate in a debate held in January because
Kelly would be among the anchors questioning him.
Eventually, Trump and Murdoch made peace, holding private
meetings. Trump resumed appearing on the network.
Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California, a regular on the
network, said Ailes presented a "centrist truth" that people
couldn't find elsewhere and included both sides of a debate.
"What Roger built I believe will be preserved and maintained
because it's simply good capitalism," said Issa, a favorite of
Fox for having led the charge, in his former role as chairman of
the House Oversight Committee, to investigate the attack in
Benghazi and the IRS.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who spoke at the GOP
convention this week, seemed less certain about the effect of
Ailes' departure.
"Fox really today is the dominant communication media for
conservatives, something which Trump has understood and used
brilliantly," Gingrich said, speaking outside a convention
event. But as for whether it will stay that way, he said, "Who
knows?"
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Ginger Gibson in
Cleveland; Editing by Sue Horton and Lisa Girion)