BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Offices of the Fox Baltimore television affiliate WBFF were evacuated after a bomb threat and fire on Thursday, the station reported.
Firefighters put out a fire which appeared to have been set in the gas tank of a vehicle parked in the station lot, the station said on its website.
It said that according to its security guard a suspect threatened to "blow up" the building.
Staff leaving the building saw a man standing in the building's vestibule who seemed to be wearing a bulky suit of some kind, the station reported.
A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Richard Chang)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.