Aug 12 Rupert Murdoch named a new leadership team for Fox News on Friday following the departure of Chief Executive Roger Ailes last month.

Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said it appointed Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy and Senior Executive Vice President Bill Shine as co-presidents, reporting to Murdoch.

The appointments are effective immediately.

Ailes, who built the news channel into a money-making ratings powerhouse, resigned in July following allegations of sexual harassment.

Murdoch took over as CEO of Fox News and Fox Business Network on an interim basis after Ailes resigned.

Fox News also named Suzanne Scott as executive vice president of programming and development for Fox News Channel and said Chief Financial Officer Mark Kranz was retiring.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)