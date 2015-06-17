People pass near a poster of Fox at the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc headquarters in the Manhattan borough in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) said Rupert Murdoch will hand over the chief executive reins at the entertainment conglomerate to his 42-year-old son James.

Rupert Murdoch, 84, will become executive co-chairmen, along side his elder son Lachlan.

James is currently the co-chief operating officer of the company.

The company said the new changes are effective July 1.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)