Volatility near record lows a bad omen for stock returns
NEW YORK U.S. stock market volatility is close to record lows and, going by history, that does not bode well for stock market returns over the next twelve months.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) said Rupert Murdoch will hand over the chief executive reins at the entertainment conglomerate to his 42-year-old son James.
Rupert Murdoch, 84, will become executive co-chairmen, along side his elder son Lachlan.
James is currently the co-chief operating officer of the company.
The company said the new changes are effective July 1.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK U.S. stock market volatility is close to record lows and, going by history, that does not bode well for stock market returns over the next twelve months.
HONG KONG Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.