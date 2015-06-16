(Adds detail and background)
By Jennifer Saba
June 16 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
Chase Carey will remain at the company for another year to
support James and Lachlan Murdoch in their new positions running
the media company.
The company's board on Tuesday promoted James to chief
executive and his brother, Lachlan, to executive co-chairman,
while naming Carey executive vice chairman.
Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox through a trust that owns
39 percent of the voting shares, will become executive
co-chairman. He previously also held the title of CEO, a role he
is giving to James.
The management changes take effect on July 1.
The elevation of James, 42, and Lachlan, 43, has long been
expected, and both brothers will now effectively take on
Carey's duties.
Fox said that all corporate functions including the
company's TV and film divisions will report jointly to James and
Lachlan.
While James and Lachlan are said by company sources to have
a good relationship and approach the business as partners, the
duel-reporting line could prove to be confusing to management.
Carey confirmed he is staying with the company to help
support the Murdoch brothers. That will no doubt calm some
investors, who want the highly regarded executive and a
non-family member to remain with Fox.
Carey, 61, has been the company's president and chief
operating officer since 2009 and will serve as its executive
vice chairman through June 30, 2016, when his contract ends.
Shareholders have warmed to the idea of James and Lachlan
taking a bigger role with Fox. In 2013, the vast majority of
independent investors did not vote for James and Lachlan as
directors.
The tide turned in 2014 when only 24 percent of independent
stakeholders opposed the board nominations of James and Lachlan.
"It has always been our priority to ensure stable, long-term
leadership for the company, and these appointments achieve that
goal," Rupert Murdoch, 84, said in a statement.
"Lachlan and James are each talented and accomplished
executives and together, we, as shareholders and partners, will
strive to take our company to new levels of growth and
opportunity at a time of dynamic change in our industry."
James is currently co-chief operating officer and Lachlan is
currently co-chairman.
(Additional reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Steve Orlofsky)