CANNES, June 25 James Murdoch, who will take the
helm of television company Twenty-First Century Fox
next week, said there was little he and his father Rupert did
not agree on with respect to the future of the family media
empire.
At the Cannes Lions advertising conference on Thursday, the
42-year old executive also said his relationship with brother
Lachlan, who will be a co-executive chairman in the recently
announced reshuffle was " very much a partnership".
"The family is obviously a big shareholder in the business,
so we are all really invested in each others' success," said
Murdoch.
"We all see very eye to eye on the business, so I think
we're in reasonably good shape there."
The Murdoch family is the controlling shareholder of
Twenty-First Century Fox, which owns Fox News and entertainment
channels, as well as the largest holder of European pay-TV group
Sky PLC. The family spun off the newspaper business
News Corp., long a passion of Rupert Murdoch, into a
separate company in 2013.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)