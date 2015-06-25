(Adds details)
By Leila Abboud
CANNES, June 25 James Murdoch, who will take the
helm of Twenty-First Century Fox next week, said there
was little he and his father Rupert did not agree on with
respect to the future of the family media empire.
At the Cannes Lions advertising conference on Thursday, the
42-year-old executive also said his relationship with brother
Lachlan, who will be elevated to a co-executive chairman in the
recently announced reshuffle was "very much a partnership".
[IDD:nL3N0Z258F]
While James and Lachlan are said by company sources to have
a good relationship and approach the business as partners, the
dual-reporting line could prove to be confusing and a source of
tension, analysts have said.
"The family is obviously a big shareholder in the business,
so we are all really invested in each others' success," said
Murdoch.
"We all see very eye to eye on the business, so I think
we're in reasonably good shape there."
Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox through a trust that owns
39 percent of the voting shares, announced the long-expected
elevation of his sons this month as he prepares the future of
the company at a time of wrenching change in the television and
entertainment businesses.
James Murdoch will soon be running a sprawling media empire
that owns cable assets, broadcast networks and movie studios,
including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox News and Star India. Fox is
also the largest shareholder in European pay-TV group Sky PLC
with 39 percent.
The family spun off the newspaper business News Corp.
, long a passion of Rupert Murdoch, into a separate
company in 2013.
Some investors have questioned whether James is less
attached to some parts of the media empire that his father
built, such as the less profitable newspaper arm. The future of
Fox's investment in Sky is also an issue after media reports of
interest from European media group Vivendi and telecom
operator Vodafone
James Murdoch did not comment on Thursday on those topics in
particular, but did not mention News Corp. or Sky when asked
what he thought the most promising areas of development were for
the company.
"We are a global business and have always been so but I have
to say we think India is the single greatest opportunity in the
next five to ten years," he said, adding that Latin American and
the United States were also bright spots.
Asked whether he would one day like his own children to run
the family business, Murdoch laughed.
"My kids are really little right now. I'd just like them to
pass the fifth grade."
(Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Keith Weir)