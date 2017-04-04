April 4 BMW of North America has
suspended its advertising on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly
Factor” in response to a New York Times report that Fox and its
star anchor Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims that
he sexually harassed them, a BMW spokesman confirmed to Reuters
on Tuesday.
“In light of the recent New York Times investigation, BMW of
North America has suspended its advertising with “The O’Reilly
Factor,” the BMW spokesman said in an emailed statement.
A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The New York Times reported over the weekend that Fox News
and host Bill O’Reilly have paid out $13 million dollars to five
women who had accused O’Reilly of harassment. O'Reilly, in a
statement posted on his website on Saturday, said he had been
unfairly targeted because of his prominence.
The German automaker becomes the third advertiser to suspend
its commercials on the 21st Century Fox <FOX. program, joining
Mercedez-Benz. Hyundai Motor Corp told
the New York Times they are reallocating future advertising on
"The O'Reilly Factor."
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Marguerita Choy)