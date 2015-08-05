(Adds details from statement, background, updates shares)
Aug 5 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
reported a 9.3 percent fall in quarterly adjusted revenue as
advertising sales fell in its television business and a lack of
major film releases weighed on its studio business.
But Fox's adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations and
the company said it would buy back $5 billion Class A shares
over the next 12 months.
Fox's shares were down marginally in after-hours trading on
Wednesday.
Adjusted revenue, which excluded the sale of the company's
direct broadcast satellite television businesses, fell to $6.21
billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.41
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in Fox's film studio business fell by a third to
$1.91 billion as no major titles released in the quarter. The
year-ago quarter was driven mainly by the success of "X-Men:
Days of Future Past" and the animation film "Rio 2".
The company in the next few months is slated to release
movies such as "Fantastic Four" and sci-fi sequel "Maze Runner:
The Scorch Trials".
Fox recorded the lowest ratings among the Big Four
broadcasting networks in the 2014-2015 television season,
according to Nielsen data. This was reflected in the 4.3 percent
decline in the company's television revenue in the fourth
quarter.
Revenue in its cable network programming business rose 6.6
percent to $3.57 billion, boosted by coverage of NASCAR and ICC
Cricket World Cup sporting events. The business accounts for
more than half the company's total revenue.
Domestic advertising sales rose 4 percent, helped by
double-digit growth in its sports channels including Star Sports
and Fox Sports 1.
Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share in
the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating the average analyst
estimate of 37 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)