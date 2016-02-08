CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
Feb 8 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted revenue, hurt by a fall in sales in its filmed entertainment division.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $672 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.21 billion, or $2.88 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago numbers include Fox's direct broadcast satellite television business, which the company has since sold.
Adjusted for the sale, Fox's revenue fell marginally to $7.38 billion in the quarter from $7.42 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.