Aug 3 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue, driven by strong advertising sales in its cable and television units.

The company's total adjusted revenue rose to $6.65 billion in fourth quarter ended June 30 from $6.21 billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $567 million, or 30 cents per share, from $87 million, or 4 cents per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)