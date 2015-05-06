(Recasts with president's comments; adds more financial
details, byline)
By Jennifer Saba
May 6 Twenty-First Century Fox
President Chase Carey said on Wednesday "a vast majority of
customers want a bundle of channels" rather than to cherry pick
networks, an option cable providers are increasingly offering in
the face of declining subscriptions.
Carey, who is also co-chief operating officer, made the
remarks during a quarterly earnings call after Fox posted a 1.2
percent rise in adjusted revenue, helped by growth in its cable
network business and the box office success of "Taken 3" and
"Kingsman: The Secret Service."
Letting consumers choose what networks they would like to
pay for "a la carte" rather than a pricey cable subscription
that includes hundreds of channels is a trend that is pitting
cable providers and networks against each other.
Verizon Communications Inc is the latest distributor
to challenge the traditional pay-TV universe when it launched in
April a new slimmed-down package of channels with the option to
add on genres such as sports, kids or news.
Fox, along with Comcast Corp's NBC Universal, said
Verizon's service violates their contracts that allow Verizon to
carry their networks. Walt Disney Co's ESPN went so far
as to sue Verizon.
Carey did not address Verizon's service directly on the
call.
He said the pay-TV ecosystem is strong, but also
acknowledged that video streaming products are important and
that Fox is considering offering them.
Fox, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch, said
third-quarter revenue rose $6.84 billion from $6.76 billion when
adjusted for the sale of its European pay-TV assets Sky Italia
and Sky Deutschland AG to Sky Plc in November.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.89 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
At its cable networks, which includes the Fox News Channel
and Fox Sports 1, revenue increased 14 percent to $3.6 billion
on strong affiliate fees.
The company's television unit, which includes the Fox
Network, suffered from weak ratings and a 7 percent decline in
advertising revenue. Overall revenue for the unit fell 22
percent to $1.2 billion. During year-ago quarter, Fox broadcast
the Super Bowl, which helped boost TV results.
Twenty-First Century Fox owns movie studios including Twenty
Century Fox whose revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $1.2
billion.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $975
million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March
31, from $1.05 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; additional reporting
by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings
and Richard Chang)