Nov 2 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc,
owner of Fox News and the Twentieth Century Fox movie studio,
reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher
ad revenue at its cable division, helped by the U.S.
presidential election campaign.
The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company's revenue increased to
$6.51 billion in first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.08 billion
a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $821
million, or 44 cents per share, from $675 million, or 34 cents
per share.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)