Feb 6 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as its
television unit benefited from hosting the baseball World Series
and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the
U.S. presidential campaign.
The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company's revenue increased to
$7.68 billion in second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.38 billion
a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $856
million, or 46 cents per share, from $672 million, or 34 cents
per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica
Toonkel in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)