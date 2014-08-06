Aug 6 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the film and TV company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported a 16.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the box office success of films such as "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and growth in its cable network business.

The company, separated from News Corp last June, said revenue rose to $8.42 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $7.2 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $999 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a loss of $371 million, or 16 cents per share in the same quarter of 2013.

The company withdrew its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of the world's largest media conglomerates.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)