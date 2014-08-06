Aug 6 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the
film and TV company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported a
16.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the box office
success of films such as "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and growth
in its cable network business.
The company, separated from News Corp last June,
said revenue rose to $8.42 billion in the fourth quarter ended
June 30, from $7.2 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $999 million, or
45 cents per share, compared with a loss of $371 million, or 16
cents per share in the same quarter of 2013.
The company withdrew its $80 billion offer to buy Time
Warner Inc on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of
the world's largest media conglomerates.
