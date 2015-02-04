German new car sales down 8 pct in April on fewer selling days -source
BERLIN, May 3 German new car sales fell about 8 percent in April to around 290,000 autos on three fewer selling days, an industry source said on Wednesday.
(Corrects to say revenue fell, not rose in the third paragraph)
Feb 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its cable network and film studio businesses.
Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.21 billion, or $2.88 per share, in the second quarter Dec 31, from $1.21 billion, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, helmed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said revenue fell to $8.06 billion from $8.16 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 42 cents, on revenue of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Uber Technologies Inc goes before a U.S. judge on Wednesday to fight for the right to continue work on its self-driving car program, the latest phase in a courtroom battle over trade secrets that threatens to topple a central pillar of Uber's growth strategy.