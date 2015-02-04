(Corrects to say revenue fell, not rose in the third paragraph)

Feb 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its cable network and film studio businesses.

Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.21 billion, or $2.88 per share, in the second quarter Dec 31, from $1.21 billion, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, helmed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said revenue fell to $8.06 billion from $8.16 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 42 cents, on revenue of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.