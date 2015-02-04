(Adds share movement, details)
Feb 4 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher
affiliate and advertising revenue in its cable business and the
box-office success of "The Maze Runner" and "Gone Girl".
Shares of the company, which owns cable networks such as Fox
News and FX Networks, rose 2.4 percent in extended trading.
Revenue in the company's cable network business rose 14
percent to $3.38 billion, accounting for 42 percent of total
revenue.
Revenue in the filmed entertainment business rose 11 percent
to $2.75 billion.
"Gone Girl", a psychological thriller directed by
Oscar-nominated director David Fincher, is about a man's search
for his missing wife even as suspicions grow among the public
that he murdered her.
The movie grossed about $368 million worldwide, according to
Box Office Mojo.
Fox grossed a larger chunk of theater ticket sales from "The
Maze Runner", which was released in September, in the
October-December quarter.
The movie is a dystopian action thriller that follows
Thomas, a 16-year-old boy, who finds himself in the middle of a
giant constantly changing labyrinth along with other boys.
Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.21
billion, or $2.88 per share, in the second quarter Dec. 31, from
$1.21 billion, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest-quarter results include a gain of $5.04 billion
related to the company's sale of its DBS businesses to Sky in
November.
Excluding items, the company, helmed by media mogul Rupert
Murdoch, earned 53 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $8.06 billion from $8.16 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 42 cents, on
revenue of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said it increased its dividend by 20
percent.
