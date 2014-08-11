GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
(Adds media packaging slug)
Aug 11 Hedge fund ValueAct Capital LLC has taken a $1 billion stake in Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, CNBC reported.
ValueAct built its position when Fox was seeking to buy Time Warner Inc, CNBC's David Faber said. (reut.rs/1lOUuJ9)
Fox withdrew its $80 billion bid to buy Time Warner last week after being rebuffed by the owner of CNN, HBO and Warner Bros studios.
Faber said ValueAct Chief Executive Jeffrey Ubben had told him he "loves" Fox's standalone plan.
Fox shares were up 1 percent at $34.74 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.