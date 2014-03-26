March 26 Media and entertainment company
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said its board has
appointed Lachlan Murdoch non-executive co-chairman and elevated
James Murdoch to the position of co-chief operating officer.
Lachlan, son of Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, will work
closely with the senior management to develop global strategies
and guiding the overall corporate agenda, the company said on
Wednesday.
"In this elevated role, Lachlan will help us lead News Corp
forward as we expand our reach and invest in new technologies
and markets around the world," Rupert said in a statement.
Seven years ago, Lachlan Murdoch turned his back on the
business his grandfather founded, quitting his role as deputy
chief operating officer after banging heads with his father and
the top lieutenants.
Since then, he has been focusing on his business interests
in Australia through his private investment company Illyria Pty
Ltd, which owns various media assets. He also owns about 9
percent of Australia's third-ranked TV network, Ten Network
Holdings Ltd.
Lachlan, 42, is currently a director at Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc and News Corp.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore and Lincoln Feast in
Sydney; Editing by Joyjeet Das)