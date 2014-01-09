Jan 9 Jan 9 Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc :
* Board of directors has authorized co to initiate process to
pursue removal of its full foreign listing on asx subject to
approval of holders of company's class b common stock
* Will file preliminary proxy statement with U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission for special meeting of co's stockholders
to approve removal of listing
* Following removal of co's listing from asx, all class a and
class b common stock would be listed solely on the NASDAQ global
select market
* Expects that the proposed delisting process, including
stockholder and asx approval, will take approximately three to
four months
* Expected that proposed delisting process will be concluded in
the second quarter of calendar year 2014
