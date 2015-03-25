ZURICH, March 25 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding
said on Wednesday it would acquire a 60 percent stake
in London-based TwentyFour Asset Management, which has around
4.4 billion pounds ($6.54 billion) in assets under management.
"The transaction strengthens Vontobel's presence in the UK
market, extends its fixed income product offering and underlines
its commitment to broaden its asset management business through
targeted investments," Vontobel said in a statement.
Vontobel said in a separate statement that it was also in
talks with Bank of New York Mellon about a possible
takeover of Meriten Investment Management, an asset manager in
Germany.
($1 = 0.6728 pounds)
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin)