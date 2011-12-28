Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LOS ANGELES Is "The Twilight Saga" beginning to lose its grip on movie fans?

The latest installment of the vampire romance finished second to "Harry Potter" in a best of the year poll for MTV's Nextmovie.com, and trailed "The Hunger Games" as the most anticipated movie of 2012.

What's more, "Twilight" stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson -- whose characters Bella and Edward finally wed in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1" -- lost out as best on-screen couple to Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part 2."

According to the poll released on Wednesday, 51 percent of the votes cast for the movie fans are most looking forward to in 2012 went to upcoming "The Hunger Games" -- based on the futuristic young adult thriller novels of the same name.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" -- the forthcoming final film based on the best-selling novels by Stephenie Meyer -- won 45 percent of votes.

"Deathly Hallows - Part 2" which concluded the Harry Potter movie franchise this summer, won the title for best 2011 movie with 52 percent of votes ahead of "Breaking Dawn- Part 1" with 48 percent.

The "Twilight" and "Harry Potter" films have been two of Hollywood's most lucrative franchises of the past few years.

But "The Hunger Games", starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson as teens fighting to the death in a bleak vision of North America, is creating strong buzz ahead of its release on March 23, 2012.

Nextmovie.com said the poll received more than 982,000 votes. Full results can been seen here

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)