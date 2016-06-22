June 22 Communications software provider Twilio Inc, defying stock market volatility, raised $150 million in the third U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of a technology company in 2016, a source familiar with the matter said.

One day before Britain holds a referendum on its membership of the European Union, San Francisco-based Twilio priced 10 million shares on Wednesday at $15, above its previously indicated $12-$14 range, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Twilio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)