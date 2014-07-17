BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
July 17 Twintec AG : * Says by capital increase number of shares has increased by 1.38 million
shares from 30.91 million shares to 32.29 million shares * Says gross proceeds of EUR 1.38 million * Says proceeds will be used primarily for the accelerated expansion of OEM
activities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.