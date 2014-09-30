Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 Twintec AG : * Says H1 revenue 14.8 million euros (14.0 million euros year ago) * Says H1 EBITDA 1.2 million euros (-2.4 million euros year ago) * Sees FY revenue of 28.3 million euros and EBITDA of about 2.2 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios