SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 Twitter Inc said
Tuesday it had moved to permanently suspend a number of user
accounts for abuse and harassment after Ghostbusters actor
Leslie Jones on Monday drew renewed attention to the issue and
announced she would quit the social media site.
Jones retweeted and shared several abusive tweets she
received Monday before telling her 250,000 followers: "I leave
Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart. All this cause
I did a movie. You can hate the movie but the shit I got
today...wrong."
Among those banned Tuesday was Breitbart tech editor Milo
Yiannopoulos, who has been a controversial figure on the site
and helped lead the abuse against Jones. Yiannopoulos did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter has long come under criticism for not doing enough
to police abusive behavior on the often-freewheeling messaging
service. Other celebrities have taken issue with abuse on the
site, including writer and actress Lena Dunham, who said in
September she had hired someone to tweet on her behalf because
it was no longer a "safe space" for her.
Twitter said in a statement Tuesday that it had seen an
"uptick" in the number of accounts violating its abuse and
harassment policies over the past 48 hours, noting it had
enforced its policies either by issuing warnings or permanently
suspending users.
"We know many people believe we have not done enough to curb
this type of behavior on Twitter. We agree," Twitter said in the
statement. "We are continuing to invest heavily in improving our
tools and enforcement systems to better allow us to identify and
take faster action on abuse as it's happening and prevent repeat
offenders."
Jones shared some of the racist tweets targeted toward her,
many of which compared her to an ape. User YellowArmedImposter
wrote, "Your Ghostbusters isn't the first to have an ape in it,"
which Jones shared with the comment: "I just don't understand."
Jones, who is also a regular cast member on Saturday Night
Live, publicly pondered over several tweets what would prompt
people to "spew hate."
"I used to wonder why some celebs don't have Twitter accts
now I know," she wrote in one tweet. In a separate post, she
added: "Twitter I understand you got free speech I get it. But
there has to be some guidelines when you let spread like that."
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb abd Dustin Volz Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Nick Macfie)