By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 3
Twitter Inc said Wednesday
it would begin showing individually targeted ads using cookies,
an effective online tracking technology that has also fueled
concerns about internet privacy.
Twitter is only the latest Web company to use cookies, which
have been deployed for years by firms like Google Inc,
Facebook Inc, Amazon Inc and practically every
other major website. These small files, placed on Web surfers'
computers, contain bits of information about the user, such as
what other sites they have visited or where they are logging in
from.
In the case of Twitter, the company will further allow
retailers to attach anonymous versions of their customers' email
addresses, known as hashes, to Twitter's advertising engine to
individually target their customer base.
Privately owned Twitter, valued at close to $10 billion by
investors, has ramped up its advertising capabilities ahead of a
widely expected initial public offering in 2014.
Twitter's new feature, which is expected to raise
advertising rates and revenues for the company, arrives in the
midst of heightened public debate over the erosion of online
privacy.
In recent years both the European Union and the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission have probed the extent of tracking technologies
used by sites like Facebook. Last year, European authorities
began requiring websites to inform visitors that cookies were
being placed on their computers.
Twitter noted in a blog post Wednesday that its use of
cookies was "how most other companies handle this practice, and
we don't give advertisers any additional user information."
In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said it would give its
users the option of disabling cookies by enabling a "Do Not
Track" option in their browser. Many leading browsers such as
Mozilla Firefox and Internet Explorer contain such options.
Twitter users can also wholly opt out of ads tailored by outside
data by opening their account settings, the company said.
The efforts by authorities, particularly in Europe, to clamp
down on tracking technologies have spurred a furious backlash
from the media and technology industries, which argue that
cookies are critical to practically the whole $100 billion
internet advertising market.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Eric Beech)