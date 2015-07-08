By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 Twitter Inc
rolled out three new products for its direct response
advertising on Wednesday, two months after the company said weak
demand for the product had lowered its revenue forecast for the
year.
A select group of advertisers that Twitter declined to name
is now testing the products, which are aimed at improving user
engagement with direct response ads, intended to encourage
actions such as clicking on a link or downloading an app.
Some advertisers will be able to showcase apps within a
video ad, which many studies have shown is more effective and
engaging. Through video ads, users are able to better understand
how an app or product works before downloading it, said Richard
Alfonsi, Twitter's vice president of global online sales.
Previously, advertisers could only showcase their products
through pictures.
Advertisers will also have more options about what types of
user actions they choose to pay for.
Rather than paying whenever a user clicks on a link, for
example, advertisers can opt to pay only when a user downloads
an app or installs the product advertised. They can also bid for
advertising space by saying how much they are willing to pay for
someone to install their app after seeing an ad.
Earlier this year, Twitter said its direct response ads did
not produce the revenue expected and subsequently cut its
full-year revenue forecast by about $200 million. The
microblogging site said it hopes the new direct response
products will convince advertisers to more heavily invest on the
platform.
The products are still being tested but Twitter said it
expects them to be available to all advertisers within the third
quarter.
One year ago, Twitter launched mobile app promotion, which
enables advertisers to pay for their ads to appear on apps that
Twitter has partnered with, such as gaming and ride-sharing
apps. Alfonsi said the company is working to expand this
offering to more advertisers in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Leslie Adler)