Microblogging website operator Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said it had expanded its self-service ads platform to more than 200 countries and territories from 33 countries.

Small and medium-sized businesses can now reach their target audiences on Twitter in 15 languages, Twitter said in a blog post on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1hygFYa)

The company said it had about 100,000 advertisers.

