SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Twitter Inc
took a significant step Thursday towards broaden its advertising
business by offering mobile ads urging people to install apps on
its social network as well as through MoPub, the
mobile-advertising network it acquired last year.
As the mobile app economy grows, app developers have been
willing to pay increasing amounts to advertise on major sites
like Facebook to boost their app downloads.
Twitter said Thursday it could reach 1 billion unique mobile
devices through its MoPub network, which places ads inside of
hundreds of apps. Twitter, which acquired MoPub last year for
roughly $350 million, reaches a more limited audience of 240
million users through its own Twitter.com Web site and mobile
apps.
Twitter said it would allow developers to target their
so-called app-install ads on Twitter, based on user interests.
For example, a game publisher could promote its mobile games to
Twitter users who have been identified as gamers.
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has in
the past repeatedly identified app-install ads as a significant
source of revenue for the world's No. 1 social network, although
Facebook has never disclosed the precise amount in its financial
results.
