ESPN to layoff 100 on-air talent-source
April 26 Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.
March 27 Twitter Inc plans to release a mobile-advertising product in the next few weeks that will allow app-makers to encourage downloads of their software, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The format will lead users to the advertiser's page in a mobile app store where they can download the software, Bloomberg said.
There had been speculation that Twitter and other internet firms would try their hand at this sort of marketing, which has proven lucrative for Facebook.
Twitter expects the app-install advertisements to attract advertisers in the e-commerce and gaming industries, according to Bloomberg.
Twitter representatives were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates)
April 26 Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 26 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, plans to raise $2 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) in London and Moscow, sources familiar with the deal said.