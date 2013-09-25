By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Twitter, which is
preparing for its initial public offering, said on Wednesday it
will help users receive special alerts from government agencies
and aid agencies during emergencies.
Users who sign up will receive smartphone notifications via
the Twitter app as well as SMS text messages - assuming they
agree to handover their cell phone numbers - from any of several
dozen agencies who have signed on to the program.
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tokyo's
Disaster Prevention service and the World Health Organization
are among those participating.
The alerts program starts a year after Twitter showcased its
potential as a lifeline during Hurricane Sandy, when stranded
residents on the eastern U.S. seaboard reported the storm's
progress and sought help on the mobile network.
A similar lifeline service played a part in the rescue
efforts in Japan following the devastating 2011 tsunami, Twitter
said. The program is initially available in the United States,
Japan and Korea and will be expanded to other countries.
Craig Fugate, the FEMA administrator, said the service was
at the cutting edge of disaster management in the age of
smartphones.
"Today we have a two-way street - residents are informed
about hazards in real time and emergency managers receive
immediate feedback on the consequences of a disaster," Fugate
said in a statement.
The program reflects the evolution of Twitter from its
earliest days, when it gained a reputation as a hangout for
geeks to share the minute details of their most recent meal or
who they encountered at the South by Southwest Festival.
But the crowd-sourced information of today's Twitter has
also proved problematic.
Even as the New York City Fire Department used Twitter to
communicate with residents during Hurricane Sandy, there were
pranksters who spread misinformation on the service, including a
rumor that the New York Stock Exchange was submerged underwater.
And in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing, the name of
a missing Brown University student went viral on Twitter after
many users, including journalists, mistakenly identified him as
a suspect.
Twitter, for its part, has maintained a strictly hands-off
attitude toward monitoring its content and denied responsibility
for ensuring its accuracy.
Earlier this month, Twitter filed with regulators for an
initial public offering. Reuters reported last week that Twitter
was in talks looking to add additional banks to its underwriting
syndicate.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih)