By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 16 In a move to regulate how
users access its microblogging service, Twitter announced new
restrictions that sternly discouraged independent software
developers from creating Twitter apps.
While the move is not expected to immediately affect how
current Twitter users across the world access the service, the
new rules will likely nudge new users toward Twitter's own apps
while slowly ushering the demise of popular third-party clients
like Tweetbot.
Twitter, which has been seeking greater control of its
platform as it looks to grow into a digital media powerhouse
sustained by advertising revenues, has deeply divided Silicon
Valley's tech circles with its strategy.
No longer just a 140-character, text messaging service,
Twitter believes it can provide more interactive content -- and
better serve ads and measure their performance -- if the vast
majority of its users use officially sanctioned programs to log
into Twitter. But that approach has riled many software
developers as well as users, many of whom favor independent
clients like Hootsuite, Uber and Tweetbot over Twitter's own
products.
Under its new rules, independent software developers who
create new Twitter apps will only be allowed to have a maximum
of 100,000 users. Existing apps with more than 100,000 users can
double their user base before Twitter imposes a hard cap on user
base.
The new guidelines, which were published on Twitter's blog
on Thursday, attracted a torrent of criticism from "power-users"
and software developers.
But they did not come as a surprise to many of the company's
observers. Last month, Twitter signaled its intentions to clamp
down on its platform when it ended a syndication deal to show
tweets within LinkedIn's website.