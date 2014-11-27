NEW YORK Nov 27 Twitter Inc will begin
tracking what third-party apps are installed on users' mobile
devices so the social media company can deliver more tailored
content, including ads, the company said late on Wednesday.
The feature, called "app graph," will allow the company to
see what other applications users may have installed on phones
or other devices.
"To help build a more personal Twitter experience for you,
we are collecting and occasionally updating the list of apps
installed on your mobile device so we can deliver tailored
content that you might be interested in," the company said on
its site.
The posting also included instructions on how to turn the
feature off. Twitter is not collecting data from within the
applications, the posting noted.
Twitter, whose main service allows users to broadcast
140-character messages, has been searching for ways to
re-invigorate user engagement and drive growth. As part of that
effort, the company is considering creating additional mobile
applications beyond its core messaging service.
An email to Twitter on Thursday was not immediately
returned.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Nick Zieminski)