BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
NEW YORK, July 14 The web site carrying a false report out Tuesday on a Twitter takeover approach, bloomberg.market, was registered on July 10, according to a domain search on the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers.
According to whois.icann.org, the registrant's mailing address was listed as a Post Office Box in Panama.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: