Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said it appointed Debra Lee, the chief executive of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) subsidiary BET Networks, to its board, effective immediately.

The company also said it appointed Marjorie Scardino as lead independent director.

Scardino will succeed Peter Currie, whose term will end after the company's 2016 annual meeting, which is scheduled for May 25.

