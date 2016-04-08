April 8 Twitter Inc said on Friday it had appointed Hugh Johnston and Martha Lane Fox to its board effective immediately.

Johnston has been the chief financial officer at PepsiCo Inc since March 2010 and Fox is the founder of doteveryone.org.uk, an organization advancing the understanding and use of Internet enabled technologies.

Peter Currie and Peter Chernin, whose terms are set to expire at the 2016 annual meeting of stockholders, were not considered for re-election at their request, Twitter said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)