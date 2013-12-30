Morning News Call - India, April 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues