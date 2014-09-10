(Corrects headline to $1.3 bln from $650 mln)

Sept 10 Twitter Inc : * Intends to offer $650 million aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured senior notes due 2019 * Says to offer $650 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 * Expects to use portion of net proceeds of the offering of the notes to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions - SEC filing * Source text: (1.usa.gov/Zhd201) * Further company coverage