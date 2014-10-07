Oct 7 Twitter Inc :
* Twitter comments on prohibition from reporting on actual
scope of surveillance of Twitter users by the U.S. government
* Says ability to speak restricted by laws that prohibit us
from disclosing number of national security letters, FISA court
orders received
* Says filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to publish
its full transparency report
* Says ninth circuit court of appeals is already considering
constitutionality of non disclosure provisions of the NSL law
later this week
* Asks court to declare the restrictions "on our ability to
speak about government surveillance as unconstitutional under
the first amendment"
* Says files lawsuit in United States district court
northern district of California San Francisco division
* Says Twitter's lawsuit lists Eric Holder, attorney general
of U.S., DOJ, James Comey, director of FBI, and the FBI as
defendants
Source text: bit.ly/Zc3Mtm
Further company coverage: