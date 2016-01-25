(Corrects spelling of 'chosen' in headline and first bullet
point)
Jan 25 Jan 25 Twitter Inc :
* CEO Jack Dorsey says Alex Roetter, Skip Schipper, Katie
Stanton and Kevin Weil have chosen to leave co - Tweet
* CEO - CTO Adam Messinger to take over all of engineering &
consumer product,design & research, user services, and fabric
into one group - Tweet
* CEO - COO Adam Bain will be taking added responsibilities for
the revenue-related product teams, media team and HR team on
interim basis - Tweet
* Further company coverage
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)