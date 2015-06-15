RIYADH, June 15 Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal, one of Twitter's earlier investors, told
Reuters he believed Jack Dorsey would bring continuity to the
social messaging firm and he would back him if he wished to
become chief executive permanently.
Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, was named interim head last
Thursday after Chief Executive Dick Costolo abruptly announced
he was stepping down effective July 1.
In a written statement to Reuters, Alwaleed said he "knew
Dorsey well and that as one of the founders who knows the
company very well he would bring the needed continuity" while
the company searched for a new chief executive.
"And I will add now that should Mr. Dorsey wish to take on
the CEO role, I would support him," Prince Alwaleed said.
Alwaleed earlier was quoted by the Financial Times as saying
Dorsey should not get the job permanently because of his other
job commitments.
