* Dorsey to remain CEO of Square
* Dorsey to be Twitter board member, but not chairman
* Dick Costolo resigned from board on Sept. 30
* Adam Bain named COO
* Shares rise as much as 6 percent
By Abhirup Roy and Yasmeen Abutaleb
Oct 5 Twitter Inc named Jack Dorsey as
its permanent CEO but said it would look elsewhere for a
chairman, seeking to allay concerns about its co-founder's dual
role as head of the mobile payments company Square.
Twitter's shares rose as much as 6 percent on Monday after
the announcement, which ended months of speculation about who
would take the top job at the microblogging service.
Dorsey has been running Twitter as interim CEO to much
acclaim since his predecessor, Dick Costolo, stepped down on
July 1.
"To further simplify the demands on his time as well as to
make sure we bring a fresh voice and new leadership to the
board, the board has decided to separate the chair and CEO
roles," Peter Currie, Twitter's lead independent director, said
on a call.
Twitter is working to rekindle growth after its latest
quarterly results revealed the slowest rise in monthly average
users since the company went public in 2013 - a performance that
Dorsey at the time called "unacceptable."
Some investors had expressed concerns about whether Dorsey
could run both Twitter and Square, which he also co-founded.
Square is expected to go public this year and Dorsey may have to
devote substantial time courting investors for the IPO.
But others say Dorsey, 38, is a more effective leader now
than in 2008, when he was fired from his first stint as Twitter
CEO.
Investors and analysts have lauded faster product rollouts
since Dorsey took the helm in July, including a widely available
"buy now" button that allows users to make purchases directly
through Twitter.
Kevin Landis, portfolio manager at the Firsthand Technology
Value fund, said Dorsey should focus on innovation and on
finding ways to make Twitter as much as part of its user's daily
lives as Facebook is to its users.
"The worst thing you can say about Twitter today is that it
looks a lot like the Twitter of two years ago," said Landis,
whose fund has owned shares of Twitter since before the company
went public.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Dorsey is not the first person to run two major companies.
Steve Jobs led Apple Inc and animated movie studio
Pixar for several years. Elon Musk runs electric car pioneer
Tesla Motors Inc and rocket maker SpaceX.
Dorsey sent Twitter's first tweet - "just setting up my
twttr" - in March 2006. He had more than 3 million followers as
of Monday, more than either Musk or the current Apple CEO, Tim
Cook.
Shebly Seyrafi, analyst at FBN Securities, said Twitter
might be seeking to limit Dorsey's already heavy workload. But
that is only part of the rationale, he said: an outsider as
chairman is also a way to keep "a check" on the chief executive.
It might also offer protection against any potential
conflict of interest. Among other recent innovations driven by
Dorsey is a partnership with Square that lets users make
political donations through Twitter.
"You could potentially see conflicts of interest with
Square," said James Cakmak, analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt &
Co. "It hasn't happened yet, but at that time it would help him
recuse himself from conversations that do involve Square."
Initially, Dorsey appeared to have been excluded from
running Twitter after the company said its CEO job would be
full-time.
"We assumed we would only consider a candidate who could
make an undivided commitment to be our CEO," Currie said. "But
over time it became apparent to us that Jack was not just
meeting but surpassing the expectations we had of him as interim
CEO, while also running Square."
Tech news website Re/code first reported Dorsey's permanent
appointment last week. Dorsey will remain on Twitter's board.
Costolo resigned from the board on Sept. 30.
Adam Bain, previously Twitter's president and head of
revenue and once considered a favorite for the top job, was
named chief operating officer.
Twitter's shares rose 5.8 percent to $27.84 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, Abhirup Roy and David Randall;
Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Bill Rigby and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)