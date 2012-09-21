By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 Twitter will soon roll
out a free tool for users to handpick and publish selections of
tweets, reflecting the company's commitment to remain a neutral,
interactive platform rather than become a media company, CEO
Dick Costolo said Friday.
The new tool will allow users, including journalists, to
manually curate and display tweets to accompany breaking news
events.
"We've known for a long time that for events in the real
world, the shared experience is on Twitter," Costolo said at the
Online News Association conference in San Francisco. "We want to
create an ability to curate those events."
Costolo dismissed speculation that Twitter had plans to
operate like a traditional media company, following a recent
move to restrict access to tweets only through its website or
official app. Previously, many users could read tweets through
third-party applications with extra features.
Observers had widely predicted that Twitter, founded in
2006, is intent on treating its stream of published tweets much
like a traditional media product that it has full control over,
and which it can charge for advertising.
"It's not about being a destination," Costolo said. "I'm a
huge believer in syndication. Platform companies always outflank
and outlast point solutions and individual products."
The decision to tighten control over tweets came after the
company realized it had invested significant resources in its
service, but other companies were making money off of it without
adding "accretive value," Costolo said.
"We were spending all this money" eliminate fake accounts
and improve the Twitter experience, Costolo said, but users
still had a "choice" of "experiences." Fake accounts may be
created by spammers or impersonators.
But the company has promised to unlock Twitter's full
interactive potential once it has regained control over how
users access Twitter across desktop computers and mobile
devices.
Soon, users will see tweet boxes, known as cards, include
live features that will look nothing like the 140-character
messages units that they evolved in the early days of the
service.
Costolo offered examples of interactive features, such as
live polls for the NBA All Star game showing real-time results
directly within a tweet box.
"We want to migrate to a world in which the 140 characters
can serve as a caption for additional functionality," Costolo
said. "We'd like that to include things like real-time data,
even an application functionality."
One of the services available on third-party clients but not
from Twitter itself - the ability for a user to download the
full archive of his or her tweets - will be available by the end
of the year, Costolo predicted.
In the hour-long talk, Costolo also revealed the scorching
pace of expansion at his company. Twitter, which relocated into
new offices in central San Francisco in July, now boasts 1,300
employees, more than three times its headcount just 18 months.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Chang)