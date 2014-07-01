July 1 Twitter Inc said Chief Financial Officer Mike Gupta will become senior vice president of strategic investments and named Anthony Noto as his replacement.

Noto, 46, was a managing director in Goldman Sachs' technology, media and telecom investment banking group, Twitter said in a regulatory statement.

Gupta and Noto will take up their new roles within the next 30 days, the company said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)