By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Arathy S Nair
Jan 5 Twitter Inc is building a new
feature that will allow users to post tweets as long as 10,000
characters, well beyond its current 140-character limit,
technology news website Re/code reported on Tuesday.
An expansion of the limit to 10,000 characters would allow a
tweet of more than 1,000 words with spaces between words and
punctuation. For comparison, Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was
272 words, and President John F. Kennedy's inaugural speech was
1,366 words.
Twitter may launch the service toward the end of the first
quarter but has not set an official date, Re/code said, citing
sources familiar with the plans. They said the character limit
could change before the final version of the product is
unveiled.
Jack Dorsey, the company's co-founder, who returned as chief
executive in October, in a series of tweets did not say whether
Twitter would expand the limit. But he did call it "a beautiful
constraint."
He added that the company has seen more people sharing
screenshots of text, which are a way to get around the
140-character limit.
"We're not going to be shy about building more utility and
power into Twitter for people," Dorsey wrote in a screenshot of
text that was longer than 140 characters.
"As long as it's consistent with what people want to do,
we're going to explore it."
The micro-blogging website, in an attempt to keep the
current look for the Twitter timeline, is testing a version of
the product that displays 140-character tweets but expands to
reveal more content when users click on the tweet, Re/code
said.(on.recode.net/1Z3mUCo)
Twitter has been experimenting under Dorsey to make the
service more engaging.
In the few months since Dorsey returned, Twitter introduced
the 'Moments' feature, added polls to tweets, rolled out a "buy"
button and replaced its star-shaped "favorite" icon with a
heart-shaped icon called "like."
Twitter has come under increasing pressure to boost user
growth and ad revenue. It had its slowest user growth in 2015 -
it now boasts just over 300 million users - and was eclipsed by
photo-sharing app Instagram, owned by Facebook Inc, which
surpassed 400 million users last year.
On Tuesday, however, some users took to Twitter to express
their opposition to the possible longer tweet with the hashtag
#beyond140.
"Just say no to #beyond140!," Andrew Wright tweeted.
Re/code reported in September that the new feature was in
the works.
Twitter declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb
in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel,
Stephen R. Trousdale, Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)