Jan 5 Twitter Inc is building a new
feature that will allow users to post tweets as long as 10,000
characters, Re/code reported on Tuesday.
The micro-blogging website, which currently has a
140-character limit, is considering launching the service toward
the end of the first quarter but has not set an official date,
Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.
The company, in an attempt to keep a similar look for the
timeline, is testing a version of the product which displays
140-character long tweets but expands to reveal more content
when clicked on, the technology news website said.(on.recode.net/1Z3mUCo)
Twitter has been experimenting under Jack Dorsey - the
company's co-founder who returned as chief executive in October
- to make the website more engaging.
In the few months under Dorsey, Twitter introduced the
'Moments' feature, added polls to tweets, rolled out a "buy"
button and replaced its star-shaped "favorite" icon with a
heart-shaped icon called "like".
However, some users took to Twitter to express their dissent
to the new feature with the hashtag #beyond140.
"Just say no to #beyond140!," Andrew Wright tweeted.
Re/code reported in September that the new feature was in
the works.
Twitter declined to comment.
