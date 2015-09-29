(Adds background, details, Twitter response)
Sept 29 Twitter is finally waking up to
the idea that some things just cannot be summed up in 140
characters.
The micro-blogging website operator is working on a new
product that will allow users to share tweets longer than 140
characters, technology website Re/code reported on Tuesday.
The company's executives are also discussing changes to how
the character limit is measured, such as excluding links and
user handles from the count, the website reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.recode.net/1LiVc3h)
The move comes at a time when Twitter, under the stewardship
of co-founder Jack Dorsey, is working hard to rekindle user
growth. Twitter's second-quarter monthly average users grew at
the slowest pace since the company went public in 2013.
Several users and designers have expressed concerns as to
whether Twitter should ditch its signature character limit to
better compete with Facebook, where there is no limit on the
length of the posts.
It's unclear what Twitter's new product will look like,
Re/code said.
A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment.
The company has been working on ways to make its service
easier to use and entice people to spend more time with it.
It has already removed the 140-character limit from its
direct messages and announced plans to let users buy goods and
make political donations through tweets. (bit.ly/1P6XQGw)
Increasing the character limit has been discussed at Twitter
for years, more so in recent months under Dorsey, sources told
Re/code.
Twitter shares were up 1.1 percent at $25.53 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close,
the stock had fallen nearly 30 percent this year.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)