NEW YORK Jan 2 Twitter Inc executive
Kathy Chen, who courted potential Chinese advertisers for the
social media platform, announced her departure from the company
in a tweet on Saturday.
"Now that the Twitter APAC team is working directly with
Chinese advertisers, this is the right time for me to leave the
company," she wrote.
Twitter grew its Greater China advertiser base nearly 400
percent over the past two years, she wrote, making it one of the
company's fastest growing revenue markets in Asia Pacific.
Twitter, which has been under pressure to post profits, said
in October it would cut 9 percent of its global workforce to
keep costs down. Parminder Singh, the former managing director
for Twitter in India and the Middle East, left the company in
early November.
Twitter did not reply to an email seeking comment.
